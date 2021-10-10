Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Target Price at $53.25

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLJF. Desjardins reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.