Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) PT at $124.78

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.60.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.