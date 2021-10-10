Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

