Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of BEP opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.