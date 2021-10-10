Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $98.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 105.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.