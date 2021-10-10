Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.42. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,211. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

