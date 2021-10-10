Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading 23.9% Higher

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s stock price traded up 23.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

