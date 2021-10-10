Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

