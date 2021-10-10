CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $56.57

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.57 or 0.00102736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $177,255.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00225367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00100259 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 80,873 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

