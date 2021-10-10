Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.20 ($3.11).

CNE stock opened at GBX 192.10 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.59. The company has a market cap of £959.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

