Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

CLMT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

