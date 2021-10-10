Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland BioLabs were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Cytocom, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule immunotherapies. Its product applies to autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.