Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 71.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,325 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 220.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,862,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $10,666,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

