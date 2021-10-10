Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $337.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

