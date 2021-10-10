Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.16 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

