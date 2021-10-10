Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,783 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

