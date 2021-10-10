Camden Asset Management L P CA Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden Asset Management L P CA increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average of $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

