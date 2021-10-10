Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Truist boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

