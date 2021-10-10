Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,042.82

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,042.82 ($65.88) and traded as low as GBX 4,990 ($65.19). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,995 ($65.26), with a volume of 61,745 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £855.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,042.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,917.18.

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Jean Matterson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

