CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,489.45 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

