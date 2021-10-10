CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.