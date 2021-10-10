CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 499,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,419,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

