CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $7.71 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Waters makes up about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.74. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

