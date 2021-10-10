CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after purchasing an additional 249,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

LAZR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.