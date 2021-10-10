CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,190. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

