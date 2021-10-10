Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.80

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.80 and traded as low as $145.68. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $145.68, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.80.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

