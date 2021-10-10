Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.23. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 398,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,117. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

