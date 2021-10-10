CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

