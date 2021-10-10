CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

