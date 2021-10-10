Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.75

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 44.97%.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

