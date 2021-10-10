Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 137

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 125.80 ($1.64).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.96. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 168.20 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.02%.

In other news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

