Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

