Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,585. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.