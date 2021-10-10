Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

