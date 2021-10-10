Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

