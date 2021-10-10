Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.08 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $97.71 million and $915,083.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00005580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00225639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00100362 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

