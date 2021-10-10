China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.72 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.