Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $36,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

