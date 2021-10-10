CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GoldMining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoldMining alerts:

NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

GLDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.