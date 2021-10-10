Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,336 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,418,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

