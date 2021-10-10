Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

