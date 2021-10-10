Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $159,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,408 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,476. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $61.30 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

