Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

