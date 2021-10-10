Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Down 4.8%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.13 and last traded at $99.19. Approximately 25,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,381,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

