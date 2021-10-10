Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CRXT stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

