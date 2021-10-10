Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.84. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

