Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.21 Billion Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,606,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 920,622 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,211,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. 8,093,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,769,191. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

