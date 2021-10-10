Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $585.58 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $585,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $194.72. The company had a trading volume of 676,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

