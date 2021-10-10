Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $858.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,101 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $858,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $750.96. 468,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,713. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.