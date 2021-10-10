Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Booking worth $537,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,474.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,292.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,296.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

