CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on November 5th

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $120.95 on Friday. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.